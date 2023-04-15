SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by kimberly snow

Favorites

View 5 Photos
White tiles — hydraulic ones on the floor and “biselado” (meaning “beveled”) ones on the walls — make for a tranquil bathroom.
White tiles — hydraulic ones on the floor and “biselado” (meaning “beveled”) ones on the walls — make for a tranquil bathroom.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The master bathroom is brightened by custom lighting and natural light shining through the tempered glass shower wall.
The master bathroom is brightened by custom lighting and natural light shining through the tempered glass shower wall.