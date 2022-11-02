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Collection by James Roberts

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Floor plan of Bora Boréal cabins by Agence Spatiale
Floor plan of Bora Boréal cabins by Agence Spatiale
Architect Minwook Choi’s 710-square-foot Seroro House rises from a tiny urban lot in Seoul that had long been neglected because of its challenging size.
Architect Minwook Choi’s 710-square-foot Seroro House rises from a tiny urban lot in Seoul that had long been neglected because of its challenging size.
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
Floor Plan of Hvalfjörður by Gláma-Kím
Floor Plan of Hvalfjörður by Gláma-Kím
Floor plan of Square House by Levenbetts
Floor plan of Square House by Levenbetts
Floor Plan of the Wooden Wedge by Douglas Peterson-Hui
Floor Plan of the Wooden Wedge by Douglas Peterson-Hui
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
The cabin is serving as their home until they build a bigger one on the larger part of the property.
The cabin is serving as their home until they build a bigger one on the larger part of the property.
The barn-style front doorsstay open during warmer months, giving a view of Eugenia’s garden. A floating desk, Hay Design coffee table and separate couch offer additional seating in the downstairs area.
The barn-style front doorsstay open during warmer months, giving a view of Eugenia’s garden. A floating desk, Hay Design coffee table and separate couch offer additional seating in the downstairs area.
Floor plan of Modern House Cabin by Pepe Romero and Eugenia Diaz
Floor plan of Modern House Cabin by Pepe Romero and Eugenia Diaz