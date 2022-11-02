Floor plan of Bora Boréal cabins by Agence Spatiale
Architect Minwook Choi’s 710-square-foot Seroro House rises from a tiny urban lot in Seoul that had long been neglected because of its challenging size.
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
Floor Plan of Hvalfjörður by Gláma-Kím
Floor plan of Square House by Levenbetts
Floor Plan of the Wooden Wedge by Douglas Peterson-Hui
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
The cabin is serving as their home until they build a bigger one on the larger part of the property.
The barn-style front doorsstay open during warmer months, giving a view of Eugenia’s garden. A floating desk, Hay Design coffee table and separate couch offer additional seating in the downstairs area.
Floor plan of Modern House Cabin by Pepe Romero and Eugenia Diaz