From the rear, references to Florida Cracker architecture is more obvious, with views of the home's wide veranda and central corridor. Adding an additional 800 square feet of living space, both the front and rear porches are a distinct part of the home's design and its close relationship with the outdoors.
Architects Melissa and Jacob Brillhart wanted a home that took advantage of a lush lot and minimized any impact on the landscape. Drawing on principles of tropical modernism and the dogtrot model, the couple designed and built a simple, practical structure that is rich in cultural meaning. "There is something to be said for living in a glass house totally surrounded by nature," says Melissa. "I can't put my finger on it, but it has an impact on how I feel. It just isn’t the same experience as living in a house with traditional punched openings."