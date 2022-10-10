SubscribeSign In
v
Collection by Vance Wingfield

Favorites

View 5 Photos
West Bay Passive House lower-level floor plan
West Bay Passive House lower-level floor plan
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
Situated on a small-footprint site on the banks of the Westport River, Mark Lawton Architecture constructed a high-functioning home for a total of $851,000.
Situated on a small-footprint site on the banks of the Westport River, Mark Lawton Architecture constructed a high-functioning home for a total of $851,000.
Icy blue tiling in the generously proportioned bathroom nod to the glaciers and fjord landscapes associated with Korina's Norwegian heritage.
Icy blue tiling in the generously proportioned bathroom nod to the glaciers and fjord landscapes associated with Korina's Norwegian heritage.