SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by K Harris

Favorites

View 8 Photos
The plants were all gifted from the previous homeowners.
The plants were all gifted from the previous homeowners.
The artwork is a limited edition print, called Pressed Flowers II, from the L.A.-based studio Visual Contrast.
The artwork is a limited edition print, called Pressed Flowers II, from the L.A.-based studio Visual Contrast.
Alexandra has filled the shelves with “a collection of both new and found things,” says the homeowner. “I have always collected ceramics from my travels and local artists, so I love having a way to put these on display to remind me of good memories.” The collection here includes Uzumati Ceramic Bodie Mugs from Saffron &amp; Poe, a Virginia Sin bowl, a Bloomist vase, and Janet Kojima ceramics.
Alexandra has filled the shelves with “a collection of both new and found things,” says the homeowner. “I have always collected ceramics from my travels and local artists, so I love having a way to put these on display to remind me of good memories.” The collection here includes Uzumati Ceramic Bodie Mugs from Saffron &amp; Poe, a Virginia Sin bowl, a Bloomist vase, and Janet Kojima ceramics.
The existing Ikea cabinet boxes received new Semihandmade fronts: the DIY Flat Slab painted Benjamin Moore's “Revere Pewter.” The butcher block was replaced with a Ceaserstone Empira White slab, and the wood shelves were preserved, though received new brass brackets. The brass hardware is from Rejuvenation and the pendant is the Pirlo from Tech Lighting. The new zellige tile is from Riad, in the Natural White color.
The existing Ikea cabinet boxes received new Semihandmade fronts: the DIY Flat Slab painted Benjamin Moore's “Revere Pewter.” The butcher block was replaced with a Ceaserstone Empira White slab, and the wood shelves were preserved, though received new brass brackets. The brass hardware is from Rejuvenation and the pendant is the Pirlo from Tech Lighting. The new zellige tile is from Riad, in the Natural White color.
Shane Michael Pavonetti, an Austin-based architect and contractor, and his wife, Holly, built their eco-friendly home on a lean budget of $175,000. The cedar siding used on the exterior reappears throughout the house. Keen on recycling the wood, the couple added shelving to their kitchen as well.
Shane Michael Pavonetti, an Austin-based architect and contractor, and his wife, Holly, built their eco-friendly home on a lean budget of $175,000. The cedar siding used on the exterior reappears throughout the house. Keen on recycling the wood, the couple added shelving to their kitchen as well.