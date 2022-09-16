SubscribeSign In
A view of the open plan living space inspired by Jens RIsoms Danish childhood. Risom Library chairs from the early 1960s surround the dining table.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
Architect Guta Louro moved from New York City to Austin on the last day of 2020, and designed an apartment full of textures and colors. "I love awakening sensations and provoking thought through my designs," she says.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
“It is very similar to the layout of traditional Marea in New Zealand, but its main reason for being is as an architectural monastery,” O'Sullivan says.
A hallway leads to the family's private space.
The architect's home office at the rear of the house has views over the garden.
The door to the right leads to the garden kitchen where the cooking school sessions are held. It’s housed in a central volume and surrounded by greenery and relaxed dining set-ups.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Landing
A keyhole doorway marks the boundary between public and private sides of the house.
The gallery-like hallway leads to the back of the house.
Opposite the desk, steps lead up to the master bedroom.
The handblown glass and brass pendant lighting in the hallway is by Douglas & Bec.
