ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
Other pieces of furniture were sourced from vintage dealers. The chest of drawers was lacquered in a brick hue to match the color of a neighboring building.
The inner walls are clad with Melange felt panels by Refelt. There Aktivlok Interlocking Rubber Tiles are by Regupol.
Logan and Gustavo chose materials they could leave exposed, like concrete for the floor and pine for the roof structure, as an aesthetic choice and to minimize expenses.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
"Itt feels like a warm hug when you are in the kitchen,
The family’s L-shaped kitchen is packed with color and storage.
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
On a tranquil site in Skulte Parish, Latvia, prefab manufacturer Manta North delivered a compact home for Laura Dislere and Maris Locmelis. The land has been in Laura’s family for generations.
Elena Stein in the kitchen of the weekend cottage she shares with her husband, Roland, their three teenage children, and the family dachshund, Lucy, in the quiet hamlet of Seeland, three hours north of Berlin.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.