The home has views of a lake basin in the distance, and a studio where the owner can work.
Rear Yard and Terrace
Early evening front yard street view
A playful wood screen greets visitors at the front entry, as well as providing support for a cushioned bench seat. Durable materials such as the Doug Fir cabinetry, White Oak flooring and a slate tile floor provide warmth and longevity.
The renovation preserved the original facade of the 1914 Craftmsen-style home, while opening up the interior and employing numerous resilient, health-conscious design techniques.