SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Erinn Farrell

Favorites

View 156 Photos
The screened porch "added even more flexibility to how [the clients] would be spending time there," says Shaw, and immerses them in the forest setting with providing protection from the bugs, including Maine’s notorious black flies.
The screened porch "added even more flexibility to how [the clients] would be spending time there," says Shaw, and immerses them in the forest setting with providing protection from the bugs, including Maine’s notorious black flies.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Despite its small footprint, the flexible, multi-purpose space includes bike storage and a niche for storing weights.
Despite its small footprint, the flexible, multi-purpose space includes bike storage and a niche for storing weights.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
The old wood-burning fireplace in the living room (age unknown) was purchased from another nearby property.
The old wood-burning fireplace in the living room (age unknown) was purchased from another nearby property.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Ben and Emilio wheeled sheets of MDF over from a nearby Home Depot to create the radiator cover. They perforated the sheets by hand on the roof just beyond the windows. The total project cost around $350.
Ben and Emilio wheeled sheets of MDF over from a nearby Home Depot to create the radiator cover. They perforated the sheets by hand on the roof just beyond the windows. The total project cost around $350.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
Discrete storage is designed into the bottom of the booth, while the seat is upholstered in vegan leather made from pineapple skin as both the owners are strict vegetarians.
Discrete storage is designed into the bottom of the booth, while the seat is upholstered in vegan leather made from pineapple skin as both the owners are strict vegetarians.
The old roofing became the new cladding. “Besides a few holes, it was still in good condition,” says Troup.
The old roofing became the new cladding. “Besides a few holes, it was still in good condition,” says Troup.
The kitchen acts as the family hub, its multicolored surfaces anchored by a black tile backsplash, sprinkled with dots of uncolored, earth-toned tile.
The kitchen acts as the family hub, its multicolored surfaces anchored by a black tile backsplash, sprinkled with dots of uncolored, earth-toned tile.
The new kitchen is more colorful, with a long, thin island that's ergonomically better suited to preparing meels and bringing seating closer to the cooking.
The new kitchen is more colorful, with a long, thin island that's ergonomically better suited to preparing meels and bringing seating closer to the cooking.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
Adair and Kopp built the booth right into the kitchen island to help make the kitchen the center of the house. “It’s purposeful programming,” says Adair. “We want to have more conversations with our kids. So even if we’re cooking, we’re still right there.” The cabinets here store snacks and art supplies.
Adair and Kopp built the booth right into the kitchen island to help make the kitchen the center of the house. “It’s purposeful programming,” says Adair. “We want to have more conversations with our kids. So even if we’re cooking, we’re still right there.” The cabinets here store snacks and art supplies.

136 more saves