Gillian's yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
A hand-glazed mural by Alexa Williams of Wolf City Design brings a dynamic vibe to the wall behind the Viking range. "It almost looks like graffiti, which I thought was a cheeky nod to living in a place like Venice,
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape
Chairs from West Elm join a dining table by Roman & Williams Guild, while a corner chair/loveseat by House of Morrison occupies a corner of the living area. Antique glass insets adorn the custom storage unit between the two spaces as well as the hearth.
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
Outdoor furniture from Frontgate sits on the dining terrace off the kitchen, whose sliders enable gatherings to move indoors and out.
Kundig designed deep overhangs to reduce solar heat gain in the living-dining room. Throughout, the bronze-framed windows and doors are by Dynamic Fenestration.
Architect Tom Kundig set the living-dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
“The atrium is the first place you enter,” says Leidner. “Traditionally, it’s a hardscaped area with some potted plants, but we wanted it to be more like a full garden, right in the middle of the house.”
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.