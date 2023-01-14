Dwell House
Collection by
KATE HINES
Favorites
View
8
Photos
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
Natural light filters through the glazing, suffusing the cabin in warmth.
The shelter’s standout feature is a vertical, central light well that imbues the space with a refuge-like quality.
Considering the abundance of biodiversity, lifting the structure off the ground was an ecological measure as much as a utilitarian one.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.
“Everyone who comes over wants to sit in the nook,” says Natalie, especially teenagers. “It’s quiet. They can whisper there.” The ceiling light is Urban Electric Form.
