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Collection by Nevbahar Bilgeman

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Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The relatively simple construction incorporates clever sustainable design: a two-level wood roof structure keeps the sun’s heat away from the interior, and small windows at either end facilitate powerful cross-ventilation. It’s natural air-conditioning, and it works beautifully.
The relatively simple construction incorporates clever sustainable design: a two-level wood roof structure keeps the sun’s heat away from the interior, and small windows at either end facilitate powerful cross-ventilation. It’s natural air-conditioning, and it works beautifully.
Molly and Jeff finished their first cabin on the property in May of 2019.
Molly and Jeff finished their first cabin on the property in May of 2019.
In many places in the ADU, the rammed earth walls remain unadorned, functioning themselves as works of art.
In many places in the ADU, the rammed earth walls remain unadorned, functioning themselves as works of art.
The primary bedroom features a built-in banquette with additional stoarge. The knitted dropped pendant light is by Ariel Zuckerman.
The primary bedroom features a built-in banquette with additional stoarge. The knitted dropped pendant light is by Ariel Zuckerman.
In the stairwell, a lime wash on the bannister and side wall mimic the coloring of the rammed earth and offer a feeling of plaster but without the pricetag.
In the stairwell, a lime wash on the bannister and side wall mimic the coloring of the rammed earth and offer a feeling of plaster but without the pricetag.
The living area in the main house features curved windows set within the rammed earth walls. The chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
The living area in the main house features curved windows set within the rammed earth walls. The chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
C-Home
C-Home
On a tree-lined street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, a former carriage house from the 1930s is now a colorful modern home that boasts bright orange shipping containers. Commissioned by an artist, a gallerist, and their daughter, LOT-EK was tasked with renovating and expanding their existing two-story home. The new design rotates around an extension made out of stacked shipping containers, and features vibrant colors and a centralized-floor plan. As a result, the architecture is now organized around a polychromatic core volume that extends from the ground floor to the roof terrace.
On a tree-lined street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, a former carriage house from the 1930s is now a colorful modern home that boasts bright orange shipping containers. Commissioned by an artist, a gallerist, and their daughter, LOT-EK was tasked with renovating and expanding their existing two-story home. The new design rotates around an extension made out of stacked shipping containers, and features vibrant colors and a centralized-floor plan. As a result, the architecture is now organized around a polychromatic core volume that extends from the ground floor to the roof terrace.
The architecture is now organized around a polychromatic core volume that extends from the ground floor to the roof terrace.
The architecture is now organized around a polychromatic core volume that extends from the ground floor to the roof terrace.

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