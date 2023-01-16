Favorites
Inside, the couple's vintage organ anchors the space. A new pink sofa from Interior Defined is one of the only new items purchased for the home; most are vintage or pieces the couple inherited. The rug is a vintage horse blanket the couple picked up at a flea market in Kansas, and the white chair is a piece they found in a friend's old building in Corsicana, Texas.
The couple embraced simplicity and efficiency in the new kitchenette. Cabinets along with the countertop, sink, and faucet are all from IKEA. A collection of artworks and collectibles on the shelving are from Aaron Murray, Penny Plavidal, Brian Green, Cynthia Mulcahy, Camp Bosworth, and Hailey Vick.