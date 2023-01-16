SubscribeSign In
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The carriage doors open to a side yard with a fire pit where Adam and Amanda like to entertain friends and family, while also enjoying their lush property. "The sliding doors were the biggest ticket item, but really worth the money,
Inside, the couple's vintage organ anchors the space. A new pink sofa from Interior Defined is one of the only new items purchased for the home; most are vintage or pieces the couple inherited. The rug is a vintage horse blanket the couple picked up at a flea market in Kansas, and the white chair is a piece they found in a friend's old building in Corsicana, Texas.
Whitewashed pine walls and an exposed pine ceiling help soften the space, while artworks and vintage finds give it life. The black and white drawing is by Adam himself, and the couple found the hanging tumbleweed in a fence somewhere between Marfa and El Paso.
The couple embraced simplicity and efficiency in the new kitchenette. Cabinets along with the countertop, sink, and faucet are all from IKEA. A collection of artworks and collectibles on the shelving are from Aaron Murray, Penny Plavidal, Brian Green, Cynthia Mulcahy, Camp Bosworth, and Hailey Vick.
In the powder bathroom, bespoke Calico wallpaper can be seen in the mirror, which is set against a backdrop of green Cle tile. “That’s our Miami experience,” says Kristi.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
