Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
Mint green-painted ironwork and tiles connect the indoors to the outside more fluidly.
Below the window is a bench Eva made using an old wooden plank and loose stones found during the building’s renovations. The curtains were handsewn from pieces of lace she bought at a flea market in nearby Arles.
