The kitchen features marble and zinc counters, a Waterworks faucet, and cabinetry from Jerry Short.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
The dining area features a Jason Wein Cooper River Diamond chandelier, Emile chairs from Zele, and a custom-made table.
A lap pool fills the expanse between the music studio and the house.
Pinon Ranch appears to emerge from the dense oak grove.