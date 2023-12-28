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Collection by Margaret Hamilton

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Kím designed all of the cabinetry in the kitchen, which features Venice terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative.
Kím designed all of the cabinetry in the kitchen, which features Venice terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative.
Working with Henrybuilt was one of the smoothest parts of the rebuiling process for Nugent.
Working with Henrybuilt was one of the smoothest parts of the rebuiling process for Nugent.
Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita is an 18-room albergo diffuso ("scattered hotel") built in rock-hewn dwellings from the Paleolithic cave complexes of Matera, Italy, known as the Sassi.
Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita is an 18-room albergo diffuso ("scattered hotel") built in rock-hewn dwellings from the Paleolithic cave complexes of Matera, Italy, known as the Sassi.
“MA03 Library House was designed to meet the requirements of a ceramicist and a lawyer in need of a home capable of holding their extensive book collection as well as providing them with spaces for work and creative activity,” say Fria Folket, the architect behind this cabin in Sweden.
“MA03 Library House was designed to meet the requirements of a ceramicist and a lawyer in need of a home capable of holding their extensive book collection as well as providing them with spaces for work and creative activity,” say Fria Folket, the architect behind this cabin in Sweden.
Alicia Freska paid to redo the space with fresh cabinetry, appliances, and flooring, while her landlord shored up the structure.
Alicia Freska paid to redo the space with fresh cabinetry, appliances, and flooring, while her landlord shored up the structure.
In the evening, the house looks like a lantern. Originally, the homeowners planned to paint the house a light color. “Bassel encouraged us to go bold,” says Ming. “The contrast at night is more intense.” The exterior is painted in Calico Blue from Benjamin Moore, which is a dark green.
In the evening, the house looks like a lantern. Originally, the homeowners planned to paint the house a light color. “Bassel encouraged us to go bold,” says Ming. “The contrast at night is more intense.” The exterior is painted in Calico Blue from Benjamin Moore, which is a dark green.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Designed by Koto, this matte black getaway comes fully furnished, with access to a floating sauna, pool, and tennis courts.
Designed by Koto, this matte black getaway comes fully furnished, with access to a floating sauna, pool, and tennis courts.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
Many of the home’s original finishes could not be salvaged, including the walnut plywood in the dining area and kitchen. The siding was replaced with a fresh veneer of the same wood. Recessed baseboards give the kitchen island, topped with a Whitehall Cambria countertop, the appearance that it is levitating. The gilded hanging lamp by Peill & Putlzer was purchased secondhand in France.
Many of the home’s original finishes could not be salvaged, including the walnut plywood in the dining area and kitchen. The siding was replaced with a fresh veneer of the same wood. Recessed baseboards give the kitchen island, topped with a Whitehall Cambria countertop, the appearance that it is levitating. The gilded hanging lamp by Peill & Putlzer was purchased secondhand in France.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
The home features a full open kitchen with a Vipp V1 Kitchen in black aluminum and stainless steel. “The Vipp products are very functional, and the kitchen has a wonderful lightness as it stands on legs,” says Thomas. “The black color of the kitchen and the stone floors match incredibly well.”
The home features a full open kitchen with a Vipp V1 Kitchen in black aluminum and stainless steel. “The Vipp products are very functional, and the kitchen has a wonderful lightness as it stands on legs,” says Thomas. “The black color of the kitchen and the stone floors match incredibly well.”
A Vipp V1 kitchen complements the period details found throughout the home. “It doesn’t steal the glory from the home’s decor,” says Thomas. “The same can be said for my choice of furniture, lamps, art and ceramics, which I tried to keep fairly subdued.”
A Vipp V1 kitchen complements the period details found throughout the home. “It doesn’t steal the glory from the home’s decor,” says Thomas. “The same can be said for my choice of furniture, lamps, art and ceramics, which I tried to keep fairly subdued.”

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