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l
Collection by
Lori Williams
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9
Photos
21. Library in the First Floor
20. TV unit with floating open, easy to maintain floating shelves.
19. Master Bedroom View 3
18. Master Bedroom View 2
12. Open, simple and sophisticated Kitchen. The top half of the kitchen is kept within the mild colour palette to allow a sense of lightness.
5. The main door speaks a simple and rhythemic design langauge
4. Material Symphony - use of wood, marble, veneer to emphasize subtle textures and a warm colour palatte
The custom walnut screen takes its geometric cue (at a 90-degree tilt) from the wide bricks used for the fireplace and kitchen island.
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