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Collection by Lori Williams

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21. Library in the First Floor
21. Library in the First Floor
20. TV unit with floating open, easy to maintain floating shelves.
20. TV unit with floating open, easy to maintain floating shelves.
19. Master Bedroom View 3
19. Master Bedroom View 3
18. Master Bedroom View 2
18. Master Bedroom View 2
12. Open, simple and sophisticated Kitchen. The top half of the kitchen is kept within the mild colour palette to allow a sense of lightness.
12. Open, simple and sophisticated Kitchen. The top half of the kitchen is kept within the mild colour palette to allow a sense of lightness.
5. The main door speaks a simple and rhythemic design langauge
5. The main door speaks a simple and rhythemic design langauge
4. Material Symphony - use of wood, marble, veneer to emphasize subtle textures and a warm colour palatte
4. Material Symphony - use of wood, marble, veneer to emphasize subtle textures and a warm colour palatte
The custom walnut screen takes its geometric cue (at a 90-degree tilt) from the wide bricks used for the fireplace and kitchen island.
The custom walnut screen takes its geometric cue (at a 90-degree tilt) from the wide bricks used for the fireplace and kitchen island.