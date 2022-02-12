Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gail A. Hilliard

Favorites

View 141 Photos
Inside, black-framed glazing pops against the crisp white walls and ceilings. All of the main living spaces are located on the lower level, with the dining area just steps from the kitchen.
Inside, black-framed glazing pops against the crisp white walls and ceilings. All of the main living spaces are located on the lower level, with the dining area just steps from the kitchen.
the garden whit r natural rock
the garden whit r natural rock
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
The brick pictured is original to the home. “We wanted to connect our new extension against the retained rear wall of our house as a feature and acknowledgement of the original building,” says Richard. “The doorway/opening is actually the original doorway into our side alleyway and garden—we just removed the doors and tidied up slightly.”
The brick pictured is original to the home. “We wanted to connect our new extension against the retained rear wall of our house as a feature and acknowledgement of the original building,” says Richard. “The doorway/opening is actually the original doorway into our side alleyway and garden—we just removed the doors and tidied up slightly.”
At the top of the stairs is a family room with natural wood floors and white walls.
At the top of the stairs is a family room with natural wood floors and white walls.
When the current owners bought this property, they knew it had good bones. Originally designed by Seattle–based architect Hawley Adelbert Dudley as his personal residence, this midcentury gem tucked into a 10,000-square-foot wooded lot once received widespread recognition when it was built in 1957. In fact, the Seattle Times designated it as the "Home of the Month" in September of that year.
When the current owners bought this property, they knew it had good bones. Originally designed by Seattle–based architect Hawley Adelbert Dudley as his personal residence, this midcentury gem tucked into a 10,000-square-foot wooded lot once received widespread recognition when it was built in 1957. In fact, the Seattle Times designated it as the "Home of the Month" in September of that year.
The corner window bathes the master bedroom in natural light, while exposed rafters and bleached Douglas Fir floors lend a sense of warmth.
The corner window bathes the master bedroom in natural light, while exposed rafters and bleached Douglas Fir floors lend a sense of warmth.
One fun addition was a new bar area, which features open shelving, a separate prep sink, and a built-in wine fridge. “We were mixing finishes in specific sizes and also incorporating a water filtration system,” says Jamin. The bar sink and both faucets are from Hausera as well.
One fun addition was a new bar area, which features open shelving, a separate prep sink, and a built-in wine fridge. “We were mixing finishes in specific sizes and also incorporating a water filtration system,” says Jamin. The bar sink and both faucets are from Hausera as well.
After spending 18 months rehabbing their 31-foot-long Airstream, the couple took it on the open road, traveling out west with their dog.
After spending 18 months rehabbing their 31-foot-long Airstream, the couple took it on the open road, traveling out west with their dog.
The Birch Le Collaboration House and all of the Hygge Supply homes are made from structural insulated panels (SIPs) and steel framing, both of which are designed and cut to spec and delivered to the job site ready for placement, leaving little to no waste onsite. The homes can either be built on a slab-on-grade foundation with concrete floors; pier foundations with Thermory wood floors; or a basement foundation which also includes Thermory wood floors.
The Birch Le Collaboration House and all of the Hygge Supply homes are made from structural insulated panels (SIPs) and steel framing, both of which are designed and cut to spec and delivered to the job site ready for placement, leaving little to no waste onsite. The homes can either be built on a slab-on-grade foundation with concrete floors; pier foundations with Thermory wood floors; or a basement foundation which also includes Thermory wood floors.
The pale tone of the plywood interior contrasts with the tiny home's black steel exterior.
The pale tone of the plywood interior contrasts with the tiny home's black steel exterior.
Marjon Helder cleans an upper level window, while Martin Blakendaal and architect Chris Collaris converse on the first level.
Marjon Helder cleans an upper level window, while Martin Blakendaal and architect Chris Collaris converse on the first level.
The cabin’s pine-and-spruce exterior allow it to blend into its forested surroundings.
The cabin’s pine-and-spruce exterior allow it to blend into its forested surroundings.
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.

121 more saves