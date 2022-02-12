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The brick pictured is original to the home. “We wanted to connect our new extension against the retained rear wall of our house as a feature and acknowledgement of the original building,” says Richard. “The doorway/opening is actually the original doorway into our side alleyway and garden—we just removed the doors and tidied up slightly.”
When the current owners bought this property, they knew it had good bones. Originally designed by Seattle–based architect Hawley Adelbert Dudley as his personal residence, this midcentury gem tucked into a 10,000-square-foot wooded lot once received widespread recognition when it was built in 1957. In fact, the Seattle Times designated it as the "Home of the Month" in September of that year.
The Birch Le Collaboration House and all of the Hygge Supply homes are made from structural insulated panels (SIPs) and steel framing, both of which are designed and cut to spec and delivered to the job site ready for placement, leaving little to no waste onsite. The homes can either be built on a slab-on-grade foundation with concrete floors; pier foundations with Thermory wood floors; or a basement foundation which also includes Thermory wood floors.
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