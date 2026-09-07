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Collection by
Pablo García M
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Photos
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
In the downstairs bathroom, green terrazzo tile picks up on the muted stone finishes in the kitchen.
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