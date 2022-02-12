Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by maria bradley

Favorites

View 17 Photos
The villa is built primarily with concrete, an unusual choice for a residence during the 1970s.
The villa is built primarily with concrete, an unusual choice for a residence during the 1970s.
Hello Wood offers to deliver the project practically anywhere—whether it’s a remote forest clearing or a rooftop in New York City.
Hello Wood offers to deliver the project practically anywhere—whether it’s a remote forest clearing or a rooftop in New York City.
The dining area where Thomas loved to throw dinner parties fe<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">atured a dining set by RAD, Target chairs rescued from the side of the road, a midcentury modern outdoor fireplace, and CB2 place settings.</span>
atured a dining set by RAD, Target chairs rescued from the side of the road, a midcentury modern outdoor fireplace, and CB2 place settings.
Built by Fritz Tiny Homes and delivered by crane, the compact ADU brings new potential to a compact Silver Lake lot.
Built by Fritz Tiny Homes and delivered by crane, the compact ADU brings new potential to a compact Silver Lake lot.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Adamant about floor-to-ceiling windows but reeling from sticker shock, Chau tapped local fabricators Arnold Iron Works and Strong Tempering Glass to create custom glazing, which proved much more affordable. The glass is reflective on the street side, creating a mirror effect.
Adamant about floor-to-ceiling windows but reeling from sticker shock, Chau tapped local fabricators Arnold Iron Works and Strong Tempering Glass to create custom glazing, which proved much more affordable. The glass is reflective on the street side, creating a mirror effect.
Two sinks with angular faucets make this white and wood kitchen island the main prep area in this California kitchen. A long kitchen table protrudes out from the island in a contrasting dark stone with polished nickel legs for a strong visual demarcation between the island and the table, although the two are physically connected.
Two sinks with angular faucets make this white and wood kitchen island the main prep area in this California kitchen. A long kitchen table protrudes out from the island in a contrasting dark stone with polished nickel legs for a strong visual demarcation between the island and the table, although the two are physically connected.
The cabin is surrounded by evergreens and poplars that help to give a treehouse experience.
The cabin is surrounded by evergreens and poplars that help to give a treehouse experience.
The four-bedroom home at 9 Arrowhead Lane is situated on a 4.45-acre plot along the Kishwaukee River in DeKalb, Illinois, roughly 65 miles outside of Chicago.
The four-bedroom home at 9 Arrowhead Lane is situated on a 4.45-acre plot along the Kishwaukee River in DeKalb, Illinois, roughly 65 miles outside of Chicago.
Architect Harry Weese built the 1977 home at 9 Arrowhead Lane on a 4.5-acre woodland plot near the Kishwaukee River in DeKalb, Illinois.
Architect Harry Weese built the 1977 home at 9 Arrowhead Lane on a 4.5-acre woodland plot near the Kishwaukee River in DeKalb, Illinois.