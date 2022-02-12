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Collection by lindsey webb

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A Vane Grand pendant by Tech Lighting hangs in one of the bedrooms.
A Vane Grand pendant by Tech Lighting hangs in one of the bedrooms.
The den was transformed into the children’s wing, with two bedrooms and a bath, and several lengthened windows to overlook the backyard. Exterior windows and doors are framed in oiled white oak.
The den was transformed into the children’s wing, with two bedrooms and a bath, and several lengthened windows to overlook the backyard. Exterior windows and doors are framed in oiled white oak.
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
The Remington Luxury sleeper sofa from Arhaus helps transform what originally was a maid’s room into a multipurpose parlor: a combination art gallery, guest quarters, and living room.
The Remington Luxury sleeper sofa from Arhaus helps transform what originally was a maid’s room into a multipurpose parlor: a combination art gallery, guest quarters, and living room.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The simple wood deck features innovative cutouts that allow full-grown Yucca trees to peek through.</span> <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The simple wood deck features innovative cutouts that allow full-grown Yucca trees to peek through.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
Smaller square tile in matte white from Home Depot references what was there before, and the oak and quartz vanity echoes the kitchen cabinet treatment.
Smaller square tile in matte white from Home Depot references what was there before, and the oak and quartz vanity echoes the kitchen cabinet treatment.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
The kitchen is marked by its Wolf gas range, white Carrara marble countertop bar, and Cobb Rise & Fall pendants by Original BTC. The architect designed a custom wine glass holder, which hangs nearby.
The kitchen is marked by its Wolf gas range, white Carrara marble countertop bar, and Cobb Rise & Fall pendants by Original BTC. The architect designed a custom wine glass holder, which hangs nearby.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
Simultaneously modern and rustic, a carefully-considered marriage of wood and steel makes the revamped Angwin, California, residence a comfortable and accessible family home.
Simultaneously modern and rustic, a carefully-considered marriage of wood and steel makes the revamped Angwin, California, residence a comfortable and accessible family home.
The home’s living room benefits from the unlocked volume introduced by the new gable, with soaring ceilings drawing the eye to the outdoors.
The home’s living room benefits from the unlocked volume introduced by the new gable, with soaring ceilings drawing the eye to the outdoors.

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