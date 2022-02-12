Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Glen Johnston

Favorites

View 9 Photos
The dark exterior of shou sugi ban and metal blends into the regenerating landscape, while the warm mass plywood interior and deep return around the archetypal pitched form create a striking contrast.
The dark exterior of shou sugi ban and metal blends into the regenerating landscape, while the warm mass plywood interior and deep return around the archetypal pitched form create a striking contrast.
The grounds have be reimagined by landscape Michael Yandel.
The grounds have be reimagined by landscape Michael Yandel.
This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
52 Starboard Rock Rd in Vinalhaven, Maine, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Joseph Sortwell of LandVest Real Estate.
52 Starboard Rock Rd in Vinalhaven, Maine, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Joseph Sortwell of LandVest Real Estate.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.