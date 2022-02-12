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Collection by Matthew R Smith

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The Konga Float houseboat features a prefabricated design that operates fully off-grid.
The Konga Float houseboat features a prefabricated design that operates fully off-grid.
Blue Sky Building Systems worked with CB Architecture to create a modern home for a family of four in Orinda, California.
Blue Sky Building Systems worked with CB Architecture to create a modern home for a family of four in Orinda, California.
The Garduno-Heiser House above Silver Lake has a daring cantilever, vintage tile, and original walnut cabinetry.
The Garduno-Heiser House above Silver Lake has a daring cantilever, vintage tile, and original walnut cabinetry.
The Mod series offers four pre-designed floor plans, ranging from 3- to 4- bedroom modular homes with 2 or 2.5 bathrooms.
The Mod series offers four pre-designed floor plans, ranging from 3- to 4- bedroom modular homes with 2 or 2.5 bathrooms.
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
The corner-to-corner gable of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Prentiss + Balance + Wickline's Boathouse </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">faces the Salish Sea.</span>
Prentiss + Balance + Wickline's Boathouse
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
There’s the option to rent out the top floor, but it also makes a great place for family visiting from Europe to stay.
There’s the option to rent out the top floor, but it also makes a great place for family visiting from Europe to stay.

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