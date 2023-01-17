SubscribeSign In
In the Orient, New York, home of Keith Scott Morton and Christine Churchill, a double-height living/dining area hugs the broadly glazed west elevation.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
“The exterior paths and balconies were designed on-site,” Chrismar says. “We wanted a direct connection to the landscape.”
Best Practice Architecture transformed a former garage in the Oak Park neighborhood of Dallas into a light-filled casita filled with art by local makers and vintage finds.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
This double-story addition to a detached Victorian house in Northcote creates a bridge between the existing building and its deep rear garden.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
Gary (left) and David relax in the living room with their dog, Edie Falco. Says Bestor, "The house is under 2,000 square feet, which is tiny by L.A. standards, and yet it feels very spacious."
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
Chuch Estudio plays with color and form to create furnishings and spaces that are seriously fun.
