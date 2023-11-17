SubscribeSign In
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
The white paint color used throughout is Benjamin Moore "Simply White."
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
Upstairs, an open layout connects the main living areas, including a fully remodeled kitchen.
In addition to plenty of built-in storage, the chef's kitchen also features an oversized island, high-end Wolf appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
The glazed entrance leads to a small sitting room in front of the dining area. Interior Designer Jennifer Runkle has furnished the space with a focus on neutral colors and natural materials—including a live-edge timber dining table and hanging timber shelves.
"It was our job to hold on to the spirit of these buildings. They worked so well with the site and the views, so the project was really about exercising restraint,” says architect Brian Court. In the guesthouse, Gulassa wired a wisteria branch preserved from the property into a chandelier. The armchair is by Jens Risom and the windows are by Unilux.
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
