Walls are overrated. Instead we mounted a ceiling track and suspended a 13-foot piece of art that slides to become the bedroom wall. Viola—instant privacy! Photo by Chellise Michael Photography.
One of the best parts about having a designer is having the courage to take the leap into a bold statement. A patterned entry wallpaper let's you say "...it's perfectly alright to be jealous" - without actually having to say it. Photo by Chellise Michael Photography.
Front Walkway - A Hidden Service Entrance Door in the Cedar Siding uses a keyfob to electronically open the door.
The denim-colored sofa is from West Elm (a nod to the jean shorts featured in Tyler's "Sunday in the Park" poster), while the pumpkin-hued armchairs were a splurge at Soho Home.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
A West Elm dining table was paired with vintage dining chairs Doman scored on Facebook Marketplace.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
Francis and RJ relax at home with their two young children.
At the front of the main house, architect Danny Lim framed one of the original windows with new trim to give it a more modern feel and installed limestone on the porch and steps.
New steps on the house's addition pair garapa wood planks atop concrete forms. "I did research and got advice to make it work without warping,
Danny fitted the kitchen into an alcove outfitted with Ikea cabinets and Semihandmade fronts. The refrigerator is by LG. On the jute rug from Armadillo, chairs from Threshold join a table from Inside Weather.
Danny envisioned the space between the ADU and the house as an informal place to gather. "It creates a sort of courtyard sensibility, which works for our intergenerational family dynamics."
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
