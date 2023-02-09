12 foot wide pivot door opens the indoor area to the large covered patio
Guests sit at the custom designed concrete and wood bench and screen.
The pool wraps around the southern side of the house.
The bathrooms are inspired by spa chambers and include Japanese-style soaking tubs.
Main Bath
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The master bathroom at the opposite end of the gabled section mirrors the window design. A soaking tub provides a spot to unwind.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.