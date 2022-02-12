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The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
A large skylight shines plenty of sunshine into the kitchen, which offers top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and captivating views of the surrounding vineyards.
A large skylight shines plenty of sunshine into the kitchen, which offers top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and captivating views of the surrounding vineyards.
"As an amateur astronomer, Roberson made sure to also include a well-equipped observatory,
"As an amateur astronomer, Roberson made sure to also include a well-equipped observatory,
The main living area has a wall of glass sliders, infusing the interiors with ample natural light.
The main living area has a wall of glass sliders, infusing the interiors with ample natural light.
Stillwater has project representations that work with local building departments to make sure the site has all the necessary permits.
Stillwater has project representations that work with local building departments to make sure the site has all the necessary permits.
Stillwater homes can be built and shipped throughout the United States, and at the moment, the company primarily operates on the West Coast.
Stillwater homes can be built and shipped throughout the United States, and at the moment, the company primarily operates on the West Coast.
Stillwater homes are made to prioritize indoor-outdoor living, with walls of windows usually leading to decks and pool areas.
Stillwater homes are made to prioritize indoor-outdoor living, with walls of windows usually leading to decks and pool areas.
If you love hexagonal rooms, wood paneling, and double-sided fireplaces, this revamped Long Beach midcentury checks all the boxes.
If you love hexagonal rooms, wood paneling, and double-sided fireplaces, this revamped Long Beach midcentury checks all the boxes.
There are 12 arches in total throughout the home, playing up the desert modernism vibes. “I feel like they bring a very soft, timeless, and creative aspect to such simple parts of the home—like as simple as a walkway or a window,” says Derek. In the kitchen, and throughout the home, there is no natural gas consumption; every appliance is electric.
There are 12 arches in total throughout the home, playing up the desert modernism vibes. “I feel like they bring a very soft, timeless, and creative aspect to such simple parts of the home—like as simple as a walkway or a window,” says Derek. In the kitchen, and throughout the home, there is no natural gas consumption; every appliance is electric.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
In the living room and kitchen, soft-but-tough Expanko cork flooring provides comfort and stands up to dings and scuffs. While the kitchen was designed primarily with Surendra and a caregiver’s needs in mind, it also accommodates the five-foot-radius of a wheelchair.
In the living room and kitchen, soft-but-tough Expanko cork flooring provides comfort and stands up to dings and scuffs. While the kitchen was designed primarily with Surendra and a caregiver’s needs in mind, it also accommodates the five-foot-radius of a wheelchair.

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