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Collection by Leslie Culhane

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In the updated powder room, Hemlock walls compliment white Oak cabinetry and a faucet from Watermark.
In the updated powder room, Hemlock walls compliment white Oak cabinetry and a faucet from Watermark.
Custom made carpentry
Custom made carpentry
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.