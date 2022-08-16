The first phase of the remodel enlarged the footprint in the main bathroom, which pairs marble hex tile on the floor with Fireclay tile on the walls. The mirrors were $506 from Rejuvenation, and the sconces are by Nino Shea Design ($660 for three).
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever & Ducré.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
Beams and columns were restored back to their original condition revealing a rich charred color from a fire. The bent and twisted members create an ombre effect from floor to ceiling softening the large space.
Living Level
Exterior (nighttime) - Large windows glow
Kids' Bathroom
The home is fitted with modest materials throughout, including a crisp white color scheme.