The cabin's form was specifically deigned to preserve the existing site.
The Pemberton Residence in Austin, Texas, was designed by local firm Alterstudio with inspiration from California modernist design.
Floor plan of Pemberton Residence by Alterstudio Architecture
The kitchen was the most important room for the couple, who love to cook and spend a lot of time in the room. In the budget, they prioritized custom cabinetry and a sixteen-foot-long custom concrete island by Cement Elegance. Helland Architecture added large picture windows to overlook the yard.
Tim Seibert, the home's architect, was a key figure in the foundation of the Sarasota School of Architecture, which responded to the surrounding environment by incorporating open floor plans and oversized windows and glass walls.
Floor Plan of Kyodai House by Imprint Architecture
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
The result of the project is an artfully arranged house that looks out on open fields (protected by a land trust) and the rolling landscape beyond. “The only downside is that the area is farmed, so we get manure smells,” Doug jokes.
Two storeys constitute the main body of the home, with the top volume cantilevering over the bottom one at points, all clad in darkly stained wood.
Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
The garage interior includes a built-in work bench and drawers, as well as peg-boards from which the couple's tools can be hung.
As a practicing architect for over 30 years, Scott looked to his network to help take on the project and, to an extent, mitigate the budget. “I’ve described this house as less of a construction project, and more of an Amish barn raising.”
A Luminaire Authentik dining table and Hay chairs sit beneath a Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant, anchored by vintage finds including a Ligne Roset Togo sofa.