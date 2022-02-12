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Collection by Anne-Marie Cosgrove

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Floor Plan of Glencoe Avenue Residence by Ras-a Studio
Floor Plan of Glencoe Avenue Residence by Ras-a Studio
Of the $11,300 spent on the doors and windows in the main house, $6,000 was dedicated to the large sliding glass door on the second floor, which opens the living spaces to a bright, welcoming patio.
Of the $11,300 spent on the doors and windows in the main house, $6,000 was dedicated to the large sliding glass door on the second floor, which opens the living spaces to a bright, welcoming patio.
Airstream founder Wally Byam’s business card.
Airstream founder Wally Byam’s business card.
Le MICA is a strikingly sleek micro-home located in the Maelström recreational forest, just 25 minutes from Old Quebec. The tiny home comprises two simple rectilinear forms stacked atop each other and inserted in an open “box” form that functions as a covered deck area and frames the panoramic views of Laurentian Park. Wood burning heaters in the living area and on the deck keep the home cosy even in the depths of winter.
Le MICA is a strikingly sleek micro-home located in the Maelström recreational forest, just 25 minutes from Old Quebec. The tiny home comprises two simple rectilinear forms stacked atop each other and inserted in an open “box” form that functions as a covered deck area and frames the panoramic views of Laurentian Park. Wood burning heaters in the living area and on the deck keep the home cosy even in the depths of winter.