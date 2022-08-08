A red-tiled table beside the window offers a sunny nook for meals.
Leaving the cabinets open allows for Josephine's glassware and ceramics – many of which she made — to be on display.
Every room is flooded with natural light and decorated with objets and artwork that are meaningful to Josephine. In the hallway, she swapped a generic dome light fixture for a lemon-yellow pendant.
The kitchen is lower than the rest of the open-plan living area, helping to create distinct zones between the cosy living space and the practical cooking area. A three-metre long rooflight above floods the kitchen with natural light.
The Douglas fir ceiling with its exposed beams make sleeping area very restful, a feeling which is amplified when it rains and the light drumming is heard on the roof as though in a tent. A built-in wardrobe which serves the bedroom also acts as a division between the bedroom and the dining room.
White sanitaryware was chosen for a clean, crisp finish and works perfectly with the raw concrete and wood finishes
Guests can occupy the front L-shaped seating area comfortably. Sustainable cork flooring, Birch wood built-ins and natural decor form a cohesive palette.