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Collection by Alan Roll

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Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
Because the house occupies the front portion of a shared lot, Ángel built a narrow lateral passage providing access to the neighbor’s property at the back. On the plus side, he says, this north-facing strip “gets all the morning sun and some afternoon sun, so it worked out well.”
Because the house occupies the front portion of a shared lot, Ángel built a narrow lateral passage providing access to the neighbor’s property at the back. On the plus side, he says, this north-facing strip “gets all the morning sun and some afternoon sun, so it worked out well.”
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The staircases that connect the home’s three floors and basement have steel frames and wooden steps. All the curtains in the common areas were made from alpaca wool at Awanay, Rocío’s textile design company.
The staircases that connect the home’s three floors and basement have steel frames and wooden steps. All the curtains in the common areas were made from alpaca wool at Awanay, Rocío’s textile design company.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
The custom staircase, fabricated by Gerald Deitz with a perforated railing, was another high-ticket item.
The custom staircase, fabricated by Gerald Deitz with a perforated railing, was another high-ticket item.
In the primary bedroom, the couple wanted the trees outside to be the focus. "We've lived in so many different places," Bhavani says. "Every place lacked these views and connection to nature. This was our opportunity, and we grabbed it."
In the primary bedroom, the couple wanted the trees outside to be the focus. "We've lived in so many different places," Bhavani says. "Every place lacked these views and connection to nature. This was our opportunity, and we grabbed it."
Floor Plan of Canopy by Workshop No. 5
Floor Plan of Canopy by Workshop No. 5
Seattle-based Shed Architecture &amp; Design worked with kitchen systems company Space Theory to create Quynh-Vy’s dream kitchen, complete with pink cabinets, open walnut shelving, and a 12-foot marble island.
Seattle-based Shed Architecture &amp; Design worked with kitchen systems company Space Theory to create Quynh-Vy’s dream kitchen, complete with pink cabinets, open walnut shelving, and a 12-foot marble island.
A wooden bathtub evokes the couple's love of Japanese design and the primary suite "feels like a Japanese onsen, or spa,
A wooden bathtub evokes the couple's love of Japanese design and the primary suite "feels like a Japanese onsen, or spa,
A custom vanity and medicine cabinets lines the wall, and a pocket door leads to the walk-in closet.
A custom vanity and medicine cabinets lines the wall, and a pocket door leads to the walk-in closet.
SHED created a streamlined built-in bar and tech storage where the fireplace used to be, and reoriented the living room to face the new fireplace. The new orientation makes it so you can sit on the couch and see the fireplace and Mount Saint Helens (on a clear day) at the same time.
SHED created a streamlined built-in bar and tech storage where the fireplace used to be, and reoriented the living room to face the new fireplace. The new orientation makes it so you can sit on the couch and see the fireplace and Mount Saint Helens (on a clear day) at the same time.

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