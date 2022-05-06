SubscribeSign In
Divided into three volumes (plus a garage), the single-level residence incorporates steel and stained and natural cedar. The architectural lines were kept simple and paired with the palette they help the house blend almost seamlessly with the site.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
A simple, hardscaped back patio is the site of many summer parties. The steps lead down to the firepit, where one feels increasingly embraced by the forest.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
In the entrance, a team with the general contracting firm Martha uncovered an abstract mural that Engels painted himself and then plastered over.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
A side view of Facundo Ochoa’s 1,900-square-foot house, situated on a forested lot near a surfable beach in eastern Uruguay. To create a solid foundation, Ochoa laid ballast over the sandy soil. During construction, he got the idea to cut dozens of eucalyptus trunks to delineate part of the sloping perimeter. “A lot of details were decided on-site,” he says.
“The living room ceiling brought the whole project together,” designer Ben Warwas explains. “It was a win-win because we also got a whole new facade in the back.”
A Sara Schoenberger Louis wall lamp in Blood Orange accents the book storage... as does the family's prized salt-water fish tank.
An exposed steel beam and column—painted in cheerful Benjamin Moore Pumpkin Patch—celebrates the structural intervention needed to open up the space. An Oblure Arch pendant in blue anchors the dining area.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The original yellow pine walls and metal handrail were refinished.
A custom-made sofa fills the wall, with a coffee table from Sun City Exports. The rug is from West Elm.
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
