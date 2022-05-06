In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer & Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.