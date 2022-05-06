Favorites
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer & Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
A side view of Facundo Ochoa’s 1,900-square-foot house, situated on a forested lot near a surfable beach in eastern Uruguay. To create a solid foundation, Ochoa laid ballast over the sandy soil. During construction, he got the idea to cut dozens of eucalyptus trunks to delineate part of the sloping perimeter. “A lot of details were decided on-site,” he says.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.