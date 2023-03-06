SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by RONALD W BEINNER

Favorites

View 5 Photos
The kitchen window frames views of old-growth olive trees and massive boulders.
The kitchen window frames views of old-growth olive trees and massive boulders.
In the kitchen, concrete floors and counters are offset by wood cabinetry and doors that add warmth to the space.
In the kitchen, concrete floors and counters are offset by wood cabinetry and doors that add warmth to the space.
Stippled glass partition and cast concrete basin and counter
Stippled glass partition and cast concrete basin and counter