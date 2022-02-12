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In a converted church in Connecticut, a modern fireplace and mantel design incorporates a ledge that functions as a bench and place for holding artwork or extra firewood. Above the fireplace, a Warhol collage is surrounded by a papier-mâché sculpture of no special provenance, a Vigliaturo glass piece, and a Picasso plate.
"The ceiling moldings were kept to create a sense of intimacy, and to blend the home’s classical style with the modern look of the kitchen," architect Maxime Moreau says. A PH Snowball light pendant by Louis Poulsen illuminates the living room, and a gas fireplace by Foyer Universel keeps it warm, with a mirror above the fireplace allowing light to bounce around the space.
For the Knoxville-based CEO of environmentally-focused marketing firm the Shelton Group, building an off-the-grid lakefront pavilion in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, wasn’t so simple. With the help of architect Brandon Pace, she built a small prefabricated cabin on a “funky piece of property” on Norris Lake, a man-made reservoir.
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