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Collection by Angel Slay Designs

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In a converted church in Connecticut, a modern fireplace and mantel design incorporates a ledge that functions as a bench and place for holding artwork or extra firewood. Above the fireplace, a Warhol collage is surrounded by a papier-mâché sculpture of no special provenance, a Vigliaturo glass piece, and a Picasso plate.
In a converted church in Connecticut, a modern fireplace and mantel design incorporates a ledge that functions as a bench and place for holding artwork or extra firewood. Above the fireplace, a Warhol collage is surrounded by a papier-mâché sculpture of no special provenance, a Vigliaturo glass piece, and a Picasso plate.
"The ceiling moldings were kept to create a sense of intimacy, and to blend the home’s classical style with the modern look of the kitchen," architect Maxime Moreau says. A PH Snowball light pendant by Louis Poulsen illuminates the living room, and a gas fireplace by Foyer Universel keeps it warm, with a mirror above the fireplace allowing light to bounce around the space.
"The ceiling moldings were kept to create a sense of intimacy, and to blend the home’s classical style with the modern look of the kitchen," architect Maxime Moreau says. A PH Snowball light pendant by Louis Poulsen illuminates the living room, and a gas fireplace by Foyer Universel keeps it warm, with a mirror above the fireplace allowing light to bounce around the space.
A Rais Pina wood-burning stove keeps things cozy on the West Elm Henry sofa and Eames lounge chairs.
A Rais Pina wood-burning stove keeps things cozy on the West Elm Henry sofa and Eames lounge chairs.
For the Knoxville-based CEO of environmentally-focused marketing firm the Shelton Group, building an off-the-grid lakefront pavilion in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, wasn’t so simple. With the help of architect Brandon Pace, she built a small prefabricated cabin on a “funky piece of property” on Norris Lake, a man-made reservoir.
For the Knoxville-based CEO of environmentally-focused marketing firm the Shelton Group, building an off-the-grid lakefront pavilion in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, wasn’t so simple. With the help of architect Brandon Pace, she built a small prefabricated cabin on a “funky piece of property” on Norris Lake, a man-made reservoir.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
Beyond the open-air living and dining rooms, the master bedroom is also accessible by the shaded patio. The living room features a B&B Tufty-Too sectional sofa and two Bensen U-Turn chairs.
Beyond the open-air living and dining rooms, the master bedroom is also accessible by the shaded patio. The living room features a B&B Tufty-Too sectional sofa and two Bensen U-Turn chairs.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
“We’re here for almost three months every summer—and it works so well that you never feel it’s a small space. The separation and steps between each perfect little box create a great flow.”—Nadja van Praag
“We’re here for almost three months every summer—and it works so well that you never feel it’s a small space. The separation and steps between each perfect little box create a great flow.”—Nadja van Praag
Situated between the main living space and the other bedroom, the middle cabin is furnished with a Calder side table by Konstantin Grcic, a vintage Dalu lamp by Vico Magistretti, and handwoven blankets from Swans Island Company.
Situated between the main living space and the other bedroom, the middle cabin is furnished with a Calder side table by Konstantin Grcic, a vintage Dalu lamp by Vico Magistretti, and handwoven blankets from Swans Island Company.
Antique accents and firewood bring warmth to the living area in the main cabin.
Antique accents and firewood bring warmth to the living area in the main cabin.

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