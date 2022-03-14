SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Karen Lee Hover

Favorites

View 41 Photos
Dwell’s managing editor, Jack Balderrama Morley, tested out the company’s latest model, nicknamed the O-Frame, a wooden prefab designed by architecture firm oioioi.
Dwell’s managing editor, Jack Balderrama Morley, tested out the company’s latest model, nicknamed the O-Frame, a wooden prefab designed by architecture firm oioioi.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
The second bedroom also offers direct outdoor access, as well as charming picture windows and a spacious reading area.
The second bedroom also offers direct outdoor access, as well as charming picture windows and a spacious reading area.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
In the house’s single bedroom, a queen-size bed sits on a platform constructed by local woodworkers.
In the house’s single bedroom, a queen-size bed sits on a platform constructed by local woodworkers.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
Makenzie Flom, photographer Cameron Wittig’s assistant, snaps a quick pic in the sitting area, which doubles as an additional sleeping space. There’s no TV, but there is a video projector; the white curtain can be drawn to serve as a movie screen.
Makenzie Flom, photographer Cameron Wittig’s assistant, snaps a quick pic in the sitting area, which doubles as an additional sleeping space. There’s no TV, but there is a video projector; the white curtain can be drawn to serve as a movie screen.
A huge Moroccan rug sourced from a dealer on Etsy anchors the living area. The Afra &amp; Tobias Scarpa Soriana lounge chairs for Cassina were designed in 1969, but fully embody 1970s style. The Donald Judd Single Daybed 32 fits a twin mattress.
A huge Moroccan rug sourced from a dealer on Etsy anchors the living area. The Afra &amp; Tobias Scarpa Soriana lounge chairs for Cassina were designed in 1969, but fully embody 1970s style. The Donald Judd Single Daybed 32 fits a twin mattress.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
Sustainability was top of mind for Tribe who, chose a highly efficient French Philippe Chemise fireplace—a justifiable extravagance that heats the entire home.
Sustainability was top of mind for Tribe who, chose a highly efficient French Philippe Chemise fireplace—a justifiable extravagance that heats the entire home.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas are washed in sunlight that streams in through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas are washed in sunlight that streams in through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
A built-in bench was added to one side.

21 more saves