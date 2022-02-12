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The renovation did not enlarge the footprint, but the couple insists that the change is huge. “It feels massive compared to what we had before,” says Ángel. “In the old house, we used to bump into each other walking through it. Now we can pass by each other without even brushing against one another.
“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
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