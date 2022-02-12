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Collection by Byron Stefiuk

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The handles are from Gon's collection for ZETA. "We understand that architecture exists at multiple scales,
The handles are from Gon's collection for ZETA. "We understand that architecture exists at multiple scales,
The dining area is defined by white walls, while the storage volume and the living space (not pictured) is denoted by mint green.
The dining area is defined by white walls, while the storage volume and the living space (not pictured) is denoted by mint green.
“The yellow captures our essence as peaceful, calm people,” says Ángel.
“The yellow captures our essence as peaceful, calm people,” says Ángel.
The couple's bed is from Habitat. It also has hidden storage.
The couple's bed is from Habitat. It also has hidden storage.
“They wanted a [kitchen] island because they love an informal breakfast or dinner,” says Pardo. The couple wanted a kitchen with enough space for various guests and activities: cooking, drinking wine, and chatting.
“They wanted a [kitchen] island because they love an informal breakfast or dinner,” says Pardo. The couple wanted a kitchen with enough space for various guests and activities: cooking, drinking wine, and chatting.
The bar stool is from Muuto, and the yellow metal pendant is from ALDEX.
The bar stool is from Muuto, and the yellow metal pendant is from ALDEX.
The dining area is defined by white walls, while the storage volume and living space is denoted by mint green .
The dining area is defined by white walls, while the storage volume and living space is denoted by mint green .
The renovation did not enlarge the footprint, but the couple insists that the change is huge. “It feels massive compared to what we had before,” says Ángel. “In the old house, we used to bump into each other walking through it. Now we can pass by each other without even brushing against one another.
The renovation did not enlarge the footprint, but the couple insists that the change is huge. “It feels massive compared to what we had before,” says Ángel. “In the old house, we used to bump into each other walking through it. Now we can pass by each other without even brushing against one another.
Storage was so critical to the renovation, and Gon took time to understand just how much space the couple needed. “We want to understand how many T-shirts do they have? How many pairs of underwear? Everything. It's such a big list because we try to fit everything into our plan.”
Storage was so critical to the renovation, and Gon took time to understand just how much space the couple needed. “We want to understand how many T-shirts do they have? How many pairs of underwear? Everything. It's such a big list because we try to fit everything into our plan.”
“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
Niche Interior Designs made the bathroom vanity.
Niche Interior Designs made the bathroom vanity.
René arranged the bathroom tiling.
René arranged the bathroom tiling.
The stovetop burners are from PITT.
The stovetop burners are from PITT.
The compact kitchen consists of an island with Pitt burners and a wall of custom cabinetry by Niche Interior Designs. Concrete floors with radiant heating keep feet warm on cold mornings.
The compact kitchen consists of an island with Pitt burners and a wall of custom cabinetry by Niche Interior Designs. Concrete floors with radiant heating keep feet warm on cold mornings.
René Gauthier, Aki Kaltenbach, and six-year-old Hiro sit outside their home in Victoria, British Columbia, which architect Colin Harper designed in the spirit of the corner store that stood here before.
René Gauthier, Aki Kaltenbach, and six-year-old Hiro sit outside their home in Victoria, British Columbia, which architect Colin Harper designed in the spirit of the corner store that stood here before.

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