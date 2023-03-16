SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by rachel selormey

Favorites

View 8 Photos
The new living room sports a new design vocabulary, as well as greater connectivity to the outdoors.
The new living room sports a new design vocabulary, as well as greater connectivity to the outdoors.
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
Jeremy noted that one of his favorite perspectives in the house is found in “this interstitial space between the primary bedroom wing and the great room. It’s kind of a flex space with a long counter along the wall, where the family can sit at their computers and get stuff done. At the end of that space is a reading nook with a bench seat and this large window that has a great view down to the lake and into the wooded area. It’s a great example of how you can maximize the use of these hallway.”
Jeremy noted that one of his favorite perspectives in the house is found in “this interstitial space between the primary bedroom wing and the great room. It’s kind of a flex space with a long counter along the wall, where the family can sit at their computers and get stuff done. At the end of that space is a reading nook with a bench seat and this large window that has a great view down to the lake and into the wooded area. It’s a great example of how you can maximize the use of these hallway.”