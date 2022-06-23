SubscribeSign In
An armless sofa from Anthropologie creates an extra living space in the upstairs loft.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Architect Ravi Handa camped out on the site before ground broke to find the sweet spot... and the best views.
A view of the widened opening, which went from 30 inches to eight feet, between the kitchen and dining room. “The goal was to stand in the living room and look all the way through the dining room and kitchen, through the window to the backyard,” says Beaulieu. “We really wanted to have this nice visual connection throughout the house.” Beaulieu found a woodworker to recreate the original casework where it was needed to patch with the old. The dining room light is the Konos Pendant from Tech Lighting.
Beaulieu found a more period-appropriate front door at a local salvage door and painted it Benjamin Moore “Space Black.” The existing red oak floors were kept throughout the house, except at the entry, which is now laid with Ann Sacks Savoy Classics Hive Mosaic tile in Linen. The umbrella stand is by Umbra.
Before: The entry lacked definition.
A clear polycarbonate door conceals the workshop while still allowing light to penetrate. When it's closed, says Aaron, "The shed becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don't need to even turn on a light."
becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don’t need to even turn on a light.”