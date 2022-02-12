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Collection by Lexis Nizio

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One of the benefits of building into the hillside is that Catherine and her dog, Lydia, are able to access the home's rooftop deck.
One of the benefits of building into the hillside is that Catherine and her dog, Lydia, are able to access the home's rooftop deck.