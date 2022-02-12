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The cabin is manufactured in Lithuania and comes as a modular building that requires no particular foundation. This allows it to be constructed on-site within a single day. “The signature of the KONGA Cabin is simplicity and elegance,” says architect Mette Fredskild. “It is focused on meeting basic needs.”
KitHAUS recently completed this custom k9 project in Highland Park, California. The project took approximately six months, with the majority of that time spent waiting for approval from the City of Los Angeles. Shipment of a kitHAUS typically takes about eight to 14 weeks from the time of deposit to delivery.
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