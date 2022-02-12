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Collection by Christi Pate

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"In the winter, the cabin feels like it's in a snowglobe,
"In the winter, the cabin feels like it's in a snowglobe,
Stairs lead from the street to the decked entry garden, where Roberta grows herbs she cooks with. The glass door leads into the kitchen. A Koko dining table and Gigi dining chairs are from Janus et Cie.
Stairs lead from the street to the decked entry garden, where Roberta grows herbs she cooks with. The glass door leads into the kitchen. A Koko dining table and Gigi dining chairs are from Janus et Cie.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
Perched quietly on the dunes of New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, Hut on Sleds serves as a small, sustainable beach retreat for a family of five.
Perched quietly on the dunes of New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, Hut on Sleds serves as a small, sustainable beach retreat for a family of five.
The cabin is manufactured in Lithuania and comes as a modular building that requires no particular foundation. This allows it to be constructed on-site within a single day. “The signature of the KONGA Cabin is simplicity and elegance,” says architect Mette Fredskild. “It is focused on meeting basic needs.”
The cabin is manufactured in Lithuania and comes as a modular building that requires no particular foundation. This allows it to be constructed on-site within a single day. “The signature of the KONGA Cabin is simplicity and elegance,” says architect Mette Fredskild. “It is focused on meeting basic needs.”
The WC and shower doors are crafted from oak timber and the shower tiles are leftover from the production of KONGA kitchens, showcasing a considered use of materials.
The WC and shower doors are crafted from oak timber and the shower tiles are leftover from the production of KONGA kitchens, showcasing a considered use of materials.
One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
"Radical sustainability
"Radical sustainability
KitHAUS recently completed this custom k9 project in Highland Park, California. The project took approximately six months, with the majority of that time spent waiting for approval from the City of Los Angeles. Shipment of a kitHAUS typically takes about eight to 14 weeks from the time of deposit to delivery.
KitHAUS recently completed this custom k9 project in Highland Park, California. The project took approximately six months, with the majority of that time spent waiting for approval from the City of Los Angeles. Shipment of a kitHAUS typically takes about eight to 14 weeks from the time of deposit to delivery.
Although the SBL was developed in response to the Woolsey Fire and Malibu’s expedited permit process, the units also conform to ADU standards statewide and can be installed in any suitable location.
Although the SBL was developed in response to the Woolsey Fire and Malibu’s expedited permit process, the units also conform to ADU standards statewide and can be installed in any suitable location.
The one-level home is surrounded by towering trees, lush greenery, and many hiking trials.
The one-level home is surrounded by towering trees, lush greenery, and many hiking trials.
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
Den's A frame house plans also include a laundry closet and full bathroom.
Den's A frame house plans also include a laundry closet and full bathroom.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
The Road-Haus’s 250 square feet hold a one-bedroom, one-bathroom layout that can sleep up to two adults
The Road-Haus’s 250 square feet hold a one-bedroom, one-bathroom layout that can sleep up to two adults
The Flex-Haus model from Wheelhaus is a street-legal RV/tiny home designed for easy mobility.
The Flex-Haus model from Wheelhaus is a street-legal RV/tiny home designed for easy mobility.
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.

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