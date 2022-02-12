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The main house steps gracefully down the hill, its cantilevered deck allowing for sweeping views, especially during the autumn and winter seasons when the trees lose their leaves. Like the decks, the home's siding is ipe wood, which will naturally weather to a silvery-gray color.
The main house steps gracefully down the hill, its cantilevered deck allowing for sweeping views, especially during the autumn and winter seasons when the trees lose their leaves. Like the decks, the home's siding is ipe wood, which will naturally weather to a silvery-gray color.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
The new dining room, at the clients' request, was kept distinct from the kitchen just behind it, which also provided room for additional shelving. Architect Michael Howells co-designed the rug.
The new dining room, at the clients' request, was kept distinct from the kitchen just behind it, which also provided room for additional shelving. Architect Michael Howells co-designed the rug.
In the powder room is an American Standard “Regency Blue” wall-mount sink found at a salvage yard. Janusz color-matched paint for the powder room.
In the powder room is an American Standard “Regency Blue” wall-mount sink found at a salvage yard. Janusz color-matched paint for the powder room.
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
In the relocated kitchen, on the annex's ground floor, a whole wall, from cabinets to backsplashes (as well as the adjacent island), was painted green, as if they're single pieces of furniture.
In the relocated kitchen, on the annex's ground floor, a whole wall, from cabinets to backsplashes (as well as the adjacent island), was painted green, as if they're single pieces of furniture.
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
The new MDF partition offers ample storage and doubles as a divider between entryway and living room. Painting the open box portion and the soffit above in Farrow &amp; Ball's "Red Earth
The new MDF partition offers ample storage and doubles as a divider between entryway and living room. Painting the open box portion and the soffit above in Farrow &amp; Ball's "Red Earth
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
Floor Plan of Hill Country Cabin by Jobe Corral Architects
Floor Plan of Hill Country Cabin by Jobe Corral Architects
The Orchard Street Residence was renovated from a humble 1946 cottage in a neighborhood of mostly pre-World War II houses.
The Orchard Street Residence was renovated from a humble 1946 cottage in a neighborhood of mostly pre-World War II houses.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.

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