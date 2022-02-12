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Photos
On either side of the dining area, two sets of large sliding doors connect the house to the garden.
Wright and Keffer (standing) hang out on their deck with Bolander, who lives just across the road. The chairs, designed by Bolander, are upholstered in Sunbrella fabric.
The open-plan living room and dining area feature a cementitious floor covering, ERCO recessed LEDs, and EDL cabinetry laminates.
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