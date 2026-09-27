The design changed slightly throughout the building process. For example, the window seat bench was initially going to extend along the entire wall to create an end table near the bed, but then "that tall skinny space appeared,
Catherine's favorite space in the house is this second-floor study by the master suite. "It's a great lounge area with a view of the lake," she says. "Everybody wants to go up there and read a book."
A second glimpse of the kids' gaming station in the new north wing. Eames side chairs pull up to the live-edge desk.
The sloped roof in the new addition created space for high-lofted bunks in the bunk room.