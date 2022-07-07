Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
t
Collection by
taylor
Favorites
View
5
Photos
The exterior is clad in ebony-stained cedar siding.
Inspired by Joseph Eichler's designs, the home centers around an open-air atrium.
Outside, views of the Pacific Northwest's largest river—the Columbia—unfold.
The backyard is perfect for basking in the sun, taking a dip in the pool, or enjoying an alfresco meal. When the season permits, the surrounding trees yield a variety of fruits.
Share