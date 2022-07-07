SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by taylor

Favorites

View 5 Photos
The exterior is clad in ebony-stained cedar siding.
The exterior is clad in ebony-stained cedar siding.
Inspired by Joseph Eichler's designs, the home centers around an open-air atrium.
Inspired by Joseph Eichler's designs, the home centers around an open-air atrium.
Outside, views of the Pacific Northwest's largest river—the Columbia—unfold.
Outside, views of the Pacific Northwest's largest river—the Columbia—unfold.
The backyard is perfect for basking in the sun, taking a dip in the pool, or enjoying an alfresco meal. When the season permits, the surrounding trees yield a variety of fruits.
The backyard is perfect for basking in the sun, taking a dip in the pool, or enjoying an alfresco meal. When the season permits, the surrounding trees yield a variety of fruits.