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Before: There's a glimpse of the office behind the kitchen. SHED removed the wall between the two rooms to enlarge the kitchen, and cleaned up the soffits.
Before: There's a glimpse of the office behind the kitchen. SHED removed the wall between the two rooms to enlarge the kitchen, and cleaned up the soffits.
Floor Plan of Lark House by SHED Architecture &amp; Design
Floor Plan of Lark House by SHED Architecture &amp; Design
Holiday Home has a very spacious feeling despite its relatively compact volume.
Holiday Home has a very spacious feeling despite its relatively compact volume.
The Pierre Frey mural of an 18th-century French countryside scene is visible to passersby when the blinds are open. The bottom half is clad in ribbed tambour wood giving the space a more modern feel.
The Pierre Frey mural of an 18th-century French countryside scene is visible to passersby when the blinds are open. The bottom half is clad in ribbed tambour wood giving the space a more modern feel.