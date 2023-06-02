SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kerri Ryan

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Floor plan of Garden Studio by a-works
Floor plan of Garden Studio by a-works
"Each interior space varies in height and shape, contracting and expanding to capture both natural light and the forest shadows,
"Each interior space varies in height and shape, contracting and expanding to capture both natural light and the forest shadows,
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Floor Plan of Southfield Farm Cabin by Barlis Wedlick Architects
Floor Plan of Southfield Farm Cabin by Barlis Wedlick Architects