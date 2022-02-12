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Collection by Julie Thomas

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Located on the south side of the house is internal courtyard with a large rectangular section cut out from the southern exterior wall.
Located on the south side of the house is internal courtyard with a large rectangular section cut out from the southern exterior wall.
A home in South Korea designed like a large square box with the form of a small gabled house cut out to create a wide passageway.
A home in South Korea designed like a large square box with the form of a small gabled house cut out to create a wide passageway.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
A row of three bedrooms and an office are imagined as prisms, designed at a 45-degree angle to the terrace with glass corners that can be shuttered for privacy or opened to bring in light.
A row of three bedrooms and an office are imagined as prisms, designed at a 45-degree angle to the terrace with glass corners that can be shuttered for privacy or opened to bring in light.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On the second floor terrace, a lattice of concrete blocks provides privacy from the neighborhood while letting breezes through.</span>
On the second floor terrace, a lattice of concrete blocks provides privacy from the neighborhood while letting breezes through.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.

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